The reduction represents a drop of €1,000,000 for the 1998 Benetti-made charter yacht, which was given a full refit in 2006.

Boasting a 7 cabin layout, including two VIP cabins located on the main deck and a further four guest cabins on the lower deck, the vessel can accommodate up to 14 guests.

It comes with an array of superyacht toys, including two tenders, jet-skis, various towables and dive gear with a compressor.

Other notable features include the vessel’s stunning Terence Disdale-designed interior, complete with a baby grand piano in the main salon and a full entertainment system throughout the yacht.

A dining room seating up to 12 guests adjoins the main salon, whilst there is a barbecue on the sun deck as well as many other exterior dining options around the yacht.

QM of London will be available for inspection at the Monaco Yacht Show – T13, T central – between 21st and 24th September.