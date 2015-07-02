Billed by Amels shipyard as one of the “most refined and smooth-functioning yachts” currently on the market, the new vessel is set to be delivered to her owners in 2017.

The Limited Editions 180 is an extended version of the Amels 177 and features open-air access thanks to a folding balcony fitted within the owner’s suite. Furthermore, the main deck saloon also has two balconies.

An extended 25-metre sundeck boasts a touch-and-go helipad, while the yacht also features a large swimming platform with a beach club and steam room.

In terms of accommodation, she can sleep up to 12 guests and 12 crew members, plus the captain.

The sale of the Amels Limited Editions 180, represents the seventh sales transaction by Y.CO in the past seven weeks.