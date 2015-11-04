Formerly ‘My Shanti’, Aquarius was custom built by Amels in 2007 and features a striking exterior and interior design by Terence Disdale.

She has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure with a beam of 10.80m (35'5"ft) and a 3.45m (11'3"ft) draft and 3 decks made from Teak.

In terms of performance, Aquarius has a cruising speed of 15.60 knots, a maximum speed of 17.50 knots and a range of 5250.00 nm. from her 160,000.00l. fuel tanks.

She offers accommodation for up to 18 guests in 9 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 1 VIP cabins, 4 double cabins, 2 twin cabins, 2 pullman cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 18 crew onboard.

Will Christie of Y.CO represented the buyer with Dennis Frederiksen of Fraser Yachts representing the seller alongside Edmiston.