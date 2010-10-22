This distinctive sloop sailing yacht was sold after YCO broker Ben Bartlett acted on the behalf of the buyer, introducing them to the team at Ocean Independence who represented her seller.

Gliss is a stunning superyacht, built by Royal Huisman BV in 2006 and designed by Briand Yacht Design, she features an eye-catching light blue hull with the capabilities to perform beyond any other.

Boasting a 3.9m draught and a 7m beam, she combines the ideal sailing experience with the ability to accommodate 8 guests in a luxurious Pieter Beeldsnijder designed interior.