Measuring 59 metres, this elegant superyacht has all the characteristics of a custom Benetti. Elegant, stylish and brimming with everything the superyacht lifestyle can offer, Lady Lara was designed by Stefano Natucci to provide guests with the complete experience.

Complete interiors by the world renowned Fendi Fashion House, her notable features include a spiral staircase surrounding the elevator running through all decks, sauna and open spaces filled with expertly selected furnishings.

Her exterior spaces boast a gym, beach club, a spacious sun deck and Jacuzzi as well as ample areas for entertaining or al fresco dining. On her way to a new owner, Lady Lara is one of the finest in the Benetti superyacht fleet.