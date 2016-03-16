Y.CO Announces Partnership With Quintessentially

Y.CO will be a preferred partner of Quintessentially, fulfilling all yacht charter requests for Q Members as part of their travel concierge service.

Quintessentially Lifestyle Managers will work with the Y.CO charter team, who will use years of experience and insider knowledge of the yachting industry to introduce the unique experience and limitless possibilities of superyacht charter to Q Members.

With over 10 years’ experience of arranging comprehensive streamlined travel for members, the Quintessentially brand is perfectly aligned with Y.CO and our commitment to creating unique charter experiences. Both the Y.CO and Quintessentially teams work with the philosophy that no request is too much – if a Client can imagine it, it can be brought to life.

Y.CO Co-Founder & CEO Charlie Birkett says: “We are very excited about working with Quintessentially and showing members just how incredible the superyacht charter experience can be. With access to thousands of charter yachts, available in destinations from the Mediterranean and Caribbean to the South Pacific, we look forward to working together to create unique, unforgettable times onboard, perfectly personalised for every member.”