Built by Dutch shipyard Hakvoort in 2008, My Trust Fund features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design and styling by Cor D Rover, plus elegant interiors by Felix Buytendijk.

Notable features include a striking blue displacement steel hull, a whirlpool Jacuzzi, a sauna and a large sundeck.

The yacht's bright and spacious aft deck offers a generous seating area complete with a sofa large enough to seat 10 and two large teak tables. Atop this sits the sundeck boasting a whirlpool tub for up to six people and liberal space for lounging in the sun.

In terms of accommodation, the vessel can sleep up to 10 guests, along with a total of 9 crew.

Will Christie of Y.CO represented the buyer of M/Y My Trust Fund, with Jan Jaap Minnema of Fraser Yachts representing the seller.