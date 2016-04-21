This elegant motor yacht is an understated gem of the Feadship range and offers an immaculate lifestyle throughout. Her calm, rich and stately interior takes inspiration from the country manors of old, while her extremely generous exterior spaces provide all opportunities for al fresco dining or entertaining as the sun goes down.

Seaflower is the highest specified superyacht from the 2002 40m range by the revered Dutch yacht builder, and benefitted from a full update to her paint and exterior spaces in 2013 alongside an interior refurbishment in 2015.

Jonathan Zwaans of Y.CO represented the seller, and the rapid movement of this yacht confirms the world-class design and construction, as well as the subsequent refits which renewed her enviable style.