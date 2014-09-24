Y.CO Discuss Their Impressive Trajectory

Casting your eye around Monaco’s Port Hercule harbour, the evidence of the company’s accomplishments is laid bare. The Monte Carlo-based company has come to the principality with a remarkable roster of yachts, and the early signs are that there could be some serious business to be had over the coming days.

Among the Y.CO yachts sitting proudly in the iconic harbour are the 42.1-metre Royal Huisman-built S/Y Hanuman, the 59.3-meytre Benetti-built M/Y Lady Lara and the 39-metre Vitters-built M/Y Cinderella IV.

But that’s far from the entirety of their Monaco showing. Also present are the 38.55-metre Feadship-built M/Y Katrion, the 36.65-metre CNB-built M/Y Hamilton II, the 37.15-metre Fitzroy Yacts-built M/Y Moonbird, the 41.45-metre Palmer Johnson-built M/Y Griffin and the 34.1-metre Royal Huisman-built S/Y Unfurled.

It is some presence for arguably the world’s prestigious yacht show. Y.CO are clearly at the top of their game and show no signs of stopping.

