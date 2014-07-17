The forward thinking partnership will give Y.CO exposure in the VIP area of the team’s home stadium, the B&B Center. Y.CO signage will be displayed near the private boxes and on the venue’s Club level.

The Y.CO team will hold sponsored events in the VIP bar area during large events at the stadium, including sports games and music concerts. The ‘Club Red sponsored by Y.CO’ events will give holders of VIP tickets and boxes the opportunity to meet the team from the Y.CO Fort Lauderdale office and find out more about charter and the superyacht experience.

Y.CO brochures and gift packages from our partner brands will be distributed to guests via the valet service.

The partnership was initiated by Y.CO Fort Lauderdale broker Steve Elario.

Elario is a long-time friend of Vinnie Viola, chairman, owner and governor of Sunrise Sports & Entertainment, the Florida Panthers Hockey Club and the BB&T Center.