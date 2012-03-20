Over seven days and nights, Gary, Charlie and Yves, accompanied by ex-military personnel, will battle the elements as they retrace the snow-covered steps of the Heroes of Telemark across the arctic landscape of Norway, from Evjemoen to Vemork.

“The Heroes of Telemark were a group of 6 Norwegian soldiers who were dispatched to Vemork, Norway, to destroy a facility producing Heavy Water (a key component in creating nuclear weapons),” explains Gary Wright. “Operation Gunnerside, as it was known, was successfully carried out on February 28th 1943 when the team broke in and destroyed the plant before telemarking to safety (chased by 3,000 enemy troops!). It is considered the most successful act of sabotage of WWII.”

The expedition will travel on telemark skis, carrying all their own equipment and provisions whilst sleeping in the wild of the tundra every night.

The Special Boat Services Association provides financial support for bereaved families of SBS personnel and ex-SBS personnel who have fallen on hard times. To track Y.CO’s progress across this noble expedition (ending March 24th), click here, or, to donate, click here.