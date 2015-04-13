“We fought our way through ice fields, battled with whiteouts and windstorms, slept in tents with icicles inside and pulled 60kg sledges 100km over the frozen Arctic Ocean.” explains a statement from the team.

“So far, we have raised £165,359 and reached 66% of our target. THANK YOU to all who have donated. Your generosity and support really kept us going through the tough times and freezing nights.”

However, there is still time to donate. 100% of donations go to two amazing charities. The Lewis Moody Foundation supports children with brain tumours and their families, and funds scientific research into treatment. The Royal Marines Charitable Trust Fund provides a better quality of life to serving and retired Royal Marines and helps the most severely wounded return to civilian life.

You can catch up with the Y.CO journey by clicking here, or follow the above link to find out more about how to donate to these two outstanding foundations.