A brand-new piece of Y.CO-branded software, powered by BunkerBuoy, has been created exclusively for the global brokerage firm to provide access to yachts through Y.CO LIVE, the online yacht management software platform pioneered by Y.CO.



A new web-based version will allow management teams and yacht crews to compare fuel prices and place orders from computer as well as iPad and iPhone, from on board or on land, wherever they are in the world.



Y.CO is the first company in the industry to use a personalised version of the BunkerBuoy software.



As part of the initiative, BunkerBuoy will also donate 20% of administration fees made on fuelling transactions to Y.CO charity partner the Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE), which works to protect more of the world’s oceans from environmental destruction.



Charlie Birkett, Co-Founder and CEO of Y.CO, comments: “Both Y.CO Live and BunkerBuoy are industry firsts, so bringing the initiatives together to offer a bespoke version of the app created exclusively for the Y.CO fleet is a hugely exciting venture. BunkerBuoy is a brilliant new innovation in fuelling and an extremely useful tool which we are pleased to offer our fleet.”