Y.CO Introduce Price Reduction to Motor Yacht Sherakhan

By Ben Roberts

The unique 70m superyacht Sherakhan was built in 1965 and enjoyed a venerable charter career until she was reborn in 2005 as the outstanding example of luxury she is today.

Sherakhan is able to accommodate up to a maximum of twenty six guests in her eleven stateroom layout which includes nine double staterooms, two twin staterooms and two convertibles.

Her exemplary layout includes space for a spacious dining room which can seat around 26 guests and is bathed in natural light through a large atrium created by a large glass bottom Jacuzzi above.

A classically styled motor yacht which is perfect for large charter groups, Sherakhan is available for sale through Y.CO at a newly reduced price of €29,900,000.

Sherakhan will be with Y.CO at this month’s Monaco Yacht Show alongside other outstanding vessels such as the 90m Athena, Larisa, Shooting Star, DSK, Fantastica, Lone Ranger, and White Cloud.

