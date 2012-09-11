Sherakhan is able to accommodate up to a maximum of twenty six guests in her eleven stateroom layout which includes nine double staterooms, two twin staterooms and two convertibles.

Her exemplary layout includes space for a spacious dining room which can seat around 26 guests and is bathed in natural light through a large atrium created by a large glass bottom Jacuzzi above.

A classically styled motor yacht which is perfect for large charter groups, Sherakhan is available for sale through Y.CO at a newly reduced price of €29,900,000.

Sherakhan will be with Y.CO at this month’s Monaco Yacht Show alongside other outstanding vessels such as the 90m Athena, Larisa, Shooting Star, DSK, Fantastica, Lone Ranger, and White Cloud.