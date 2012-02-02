Y.CO Launch Brand-New Website

“Our aim is to inspire the same passion for the yachting lifestyle as we have. The new Y.CO website is designed around yachting experiences, as well as giving an insight to the team which makes Y.CO the company it is.” says Charlie Birkett, Partner and Group CEO.

Neil Cheston, Director of Sales and Charter at Y.CO commented “Very few holidays can match yachting for privacy, exclusivity and flexibility. It’s an excellent choice for families, with plenty to keep everyone entertained, but just as well suited to friends and couples. We needed a site which would get that message across”. The new ycoyacht.com aims to inspire those who already love yachting, but also encourage newcomers to take the plunge and try charter. Rather than focusing solely on the yachts themselves, the message is the extraordinary moments which these yachts make possible.

Y.CO will continue to add new experiences and content to the site to encourage visitors to return. The new Y.CO Blog also went live, where the Y.CO team shares opinion on industry news, Y.CO activity and anything which might be of interest to yachtsmen, charterers and crew.

Created by creative company Poke London, which includes mobile giant Orange and luxury brand Mulberry in its portfolio, the design is state of the art, catering to the increasing number of those browsing on tablet devices. "We wanted to inspire people to discover the holiday of their dreams by browsing experiences, rather than a list of yachts. The website presents itself in the most simple, entertaining and elegant manner possible. We used HTML, JavaScript and CSS to ensure the experience is also tailored for iPads. The site is supported by a very flexible CMS, giving the Y.CO in-house design team full control to layout pages as they see fit.", says Jason Fox, Creative Director at Poke.

Through this new, revolutionary format, y.co truly represents yachting as the most exciting and luxurious holiday experience imaginable.