For Clients booking charters in this area, Y.CO will co-ordinate bespoke ‘Surf and Turf’ packages, arranging rental of a Mustique villa before or after a charter, giving Clients the opportunity to discover the most exclusive part of the Caribbean from both land and sea. Just as every charter yacht on the water offers a unique onboard experience, each villa on Mustique is different, with exterior and interior design reflecting each Owner’s style and taste.

There are 80 villas available for rent in the collection, ranging from classical plantation-style houses to properties that showcase award-winning contemporary eco-design. Sizes range from intimate two-bedroom cottages to 8-10 bedroom private estates with pools, tennis courts and media rooms.

To create an unforgettable bespoke experience for every Client, we find the perfect combination of a yacht from the Y.CO charter fleet and an exclusive Mustique villa to suit each Client’s needs. See our ultimate ‘Surf and Turf’ combinations on the Y.CO Blog. In addition, Mustique’s dedicated UK consultant has taken a space in the Y.CO London office, enabling European-based charter Clients to meet the team and discuss in person the unlimited bespoke options for their ‘Surf and Turf’ experiences.

Y.CO CEO Charlie Birkett said: “My family, friends and I have had fantastic holidays on Mustique. Mustique’s founder Lord Glenconner, Colin Tennant, has created a unique world-class destination that preserves the natural Caribbean beauty and wildlife of the island. We’re excited to develop our relationship further and introduce Clients to the fantastic experience of life on Mustique, as well as the many cultures around the Caribbean.”