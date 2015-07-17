The Y.CO Moscow representative office will be headed up by Elena Timofeeva, who has vast experience in the industry as a Client representative.

Elena Timofeeva will be supported on the ground by administrative staff, and will work closely with the Y.CO teams around the world.

The office is centrally located in Smolenskaya Square, 3, in the heart of Moscow’s business and historical districts, overlooking the Garden Ring and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement from the international brokerage house, “this is part of the Y.CO commitment to providing the highest levels of service in yacht sales, charter, management and new build to new and existing Clients in all areas of the world. We look forward to building on our already strong presence in Moscow.”