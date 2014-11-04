Based out of the Y.CO Florida office, Ben joins Y.CO from his role as Associate Publisher at Boat International Media where he worked for 13 years.

With extensive experience in and around the US yachting and luxury industries, Ben brings to the role an in-depth expertise of the stateside market. A passionate sailor, Ben has lifelong experience of racing on the water.

As well as heading a team of brokers in the USA, Ben will spearhead the expansion of Y.CO in the Americas and surrounding area. Y.CO has built up a strong list of high profile US-based Clients over ten years in business and we intend to expand the brand into the US over the next five years.

“I am thrilled to have joined Y.CO,” explains Ben Farnborough, Y.CO Director of the Americas. “As a young and dynamic company with a forward-thinking attitude, Y.CO is one of the most exciting companies in yachting. Having built a powerhouse brand, managing the yachting interests of over 100 yachts globally, we are well positioned to expand into the Americas. The US is the world’s largest economy, with a deep-rooted passion for yachting. I look forward to exposing the market to the Y.CO portfolio of products and cementing the company’s brand on the US yachting scene.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ben on board to lead the US team,” explains Charlie Birkett, co-founder and CEO of Y.CO. “Y.CO has proved itself to be the challenger brand in yachting and Ben certainly fits our vibrant and energetic culture. Looking ahead to 2015 and beyond, the Americas will be an important area for Y.CO.”