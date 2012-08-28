Y.CO Reduce Price of Sailing Yacht Fantastica
Meticulously maintained since her launch, Fantastica features an unusually deep draft which provides a far superior performance over other Swan 100s as well as a brand-new asking price.
Her wardrobe includes an impressive range of sails for cruising and racing. This is all combined with very generous living space throughout, making Fantastica an ideal choice for families and yachtsmen alike.
Available for sale at a new asking price of €4,600,000 after a €900,000 price reduction, Fantastica is available through central agents Y.CO.