Y.CO Sell Wally Sailing Yacht Tiketitoo
Y.CO has proudly announced the sale of 26m Wally sailing yacht Tiketitoo. Launched in 2001 with a recent refit - which included a new teak deck, new 3DL race sails, new paint and a new generator - Tiketitoo is in turnkey condition and ready to sail.
A fast cruising sloop, she has exterior design and engineering by German Frers and interiors by Wally Yachts. Accommodating 6 guests in 3 suites with spacious living and deck areas, ideal for socialising, Tiketitoo is the ultimate day cruiser.
Y.CO supersail broker Ben Bartlett represented the buyer and seller with the help and support of the yacht’s Captain and crew.