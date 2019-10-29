Initially delivered by the Dutch shipyard in 2014, the 6711 Damen Sea Axe is a high performance support vessel that provides unparalleled facilities to follow a mothership into adventure-filled expeditions. With accommodation for 6 guests in 3 double cabins, she can also be utilised as a stand-alone explorer, parading the seas at speeds of up to 22 knots.

Speaking after the launch of 6711, Amels Director of Sales Rob Luijendijk said “We are seeing an increasing number of superyacht owners appreciate the benefits of a well-equipped support vessel customised to their particular requirements. This is why we are developing even larger option up to 90 metres.”

The 6711GEO is certainly the well-equipped vessel that Luijendijk spoke of. Among its immense range of facilities is a 70 square-metre dive centre, complete with its own decompression chamber to offer a full professional diving experience to guests. The dive centre has scuba equipment for 12 divers, and a post-dive entertainment centre allows guest to relive their dives through high definition footage. Elsewhere, an LY2 helipad and submarine are among the features that ensure the 6711 is prepared for any adventure, maritime or airborne.

With the sale of 6711GEO complete, Y.CO continues to work on securing deals on the other standout superyachts in its brokerage fleet. Notably, Y.CO has the 106m Lurssen yacht Amadea listed for sale, having just recently been put on display at the Monaco Yacht Show. Meanwhile, Damen continue to lead the innovation of support vessels, with the newly launched Joy Rider appearing at FLIBS this week.