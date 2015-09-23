The new 55-metre AMELS 180 sold this month, with Jonathan Zwaans of Y.CO, representing the buyer, will feature interiors by the talented Laura Sessa. Full of Mediterranean elegance, her designs never fail to capture each Owner’s unique style while connecting with the beauty of the sea.

Mr Zwaans comments: “I would like to thank AMELS for their fantastic support and co-operation in bringing this exciting project to fruition. This is the second AMELS New Build project sold by Y.CO this year and we always enjoy working with the team at this world-class shipyard.”



In total, AMELS has 8 new Limited Editions projects underway and up to almost 1,000 people working at the yard.

“AMELS is on a Limited Editions roll that began 10 years ago and shows no sign of slowing down,” quips AMELS Managing Director Rob Luijendijk. “We’re innovating and growing. A big factor behind that is the rock solid support of our parent company DAMEN Shipyards. Our clients appreciate the strength and R&D knowhow that AMELS gains from being part of the Dutch family-owned international group. And in fact it was Chairman Kommer Damen’s vision that lead to the introduction of the Limited Editions concept in 2005.”