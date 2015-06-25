Y.CO Sells Benetti Superyacht Zita

Zita sleeps 10 guests in 5 suites with exterior design by Stefano Righini Design and interiors by Benetti and Lewis & Granaiola.

Designed with indoor-outdoor living in mind, highlights include a vast full-beam master cabin with private exterior deck, an upper deck with disappearing doors for al-fresco dining and a versatile sundeck with jacuzzi, sunpad and shaded seating area, offering additional entertainment space.

She is built to Lloyd’s standards with zero-speed stabilisers ensuring a comfortable and secure onboard experience. Zita has been maintained regardless of cost to withhold her immaculate presentation.

Jonathan Zwaans of Y.CO Monaco and Jan Jaap Minnema of Fraser Yachts acted for the seller with Starship Yachts representing the buyer.