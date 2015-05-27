Launched in 2012 by Palmer Johnson with sleek exterior and interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard, Griffin is the latest in the PJ 135 Sport yacht series and combines high performance with deluxe onboard living.

Griffin boasts outstanding sea keeping capabilities, reaching speeds of up to 27 knots. She has a spacious, sophisticated flow-through interior and substantial decks with Jacuzzi, al-fresco dining and fore deck seating, ideal for socialising. She sleeps 10 guests in 5 suites, including a full-beam Master Cabin and has a strong charter history. Jonathan Zwaans of Y.CO acted for the seller with Peter Bennett from Bluewater acting for the buyer.