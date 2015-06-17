Y.CO Sells Superyacht Ocean Paradise

Accommodating 12 guests in 6 cabins, the yacht was designed by Mauro Izzo, in close collaboration with the Owner. Ocean Paradise boasts a bright and spacious interior with light woods, glass walls and floor-to-ceiling windows in the main salon, providing unobstructed sea views and an abundance of natural light.

Key onboard features include a master cabin with private balcony, Zen garden, a panoramic sundeck with waterfall Jacuzzi, a gym and dance floor. This one-of-a-kind yacht fuses contemporary cool with relaxing interior and deck spaces.

Will Christie of Y.CO represented the seller and Rytis Babravicius of Camper and Nicholsons represented the buyer with the support of both Captain and Crew.

