Y.CO Sells Superyacht Pestifer I

Built in 1998 by the CRN shipyard in Italy, Pestifer I is a classically designed motor yacht with an effortless style created by naval architect and exterior designers Studio Scanu srl alongside an impressive interior design by Zuretti.

After being fully refitted in 2004, with no expense spared, Pestifer I can sleep up to a maximum of eight guests in her luxurious four stateroom layout consisting of three double staterooms and one twin stateroom.

Neil Cheston, who closed the sale, commented; “After 14 years, Pestifer I remains a truly lovely yacht, beautifully built. She is quiet, incredibly stable and perfect for comfortable family cruising.”

After being listed at an asking price of $12,000,000, Pestifer I’s successful sale by Y.CO broker Neil Cheston was a delightful close to the yacht’s history as he was involved in the build of Pestifer I back in 1998.