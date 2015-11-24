Drawn for experienced yachtsmen by German Frers and Andrew Winch Designs before being brought to one of the foremost sailing yacht builders in the world, Unfurled is a true sailing classic.

"She is timeless and is neither fickle or flashy and she speaks quietly to the yachting world about the meaning of elegance and eternity," said the owner during the launching ceremonies. And it is without doubt that it was the owner's tutorage that also guided the Huisman team to elevate their own skills and bring new definition to custom yacht construction.

An understated, stripped back and timelessly sophisticated sailing yacht, Unfurled is the latest sales announcement from Ben Bartlett of Y.CO.