Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Y.CO Set To Showcase Lady Lara At 2015 Miami Yacht Show

By Ben Roberts

Y.CO is pleased to confirm that the 59.3m Lady Lara will be on display at the Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show from 12-16 February.

Built by Benetti and launched in 2009, the yacht features a standout Fendi interior including walls covered with 24k gold. Her exterior spaces include a spacious swim platform with built-in sauna and a spacious sun deck with air-conditioned gym.

The standout interior feature is an elevator connecting all decks, built within the spiral staircase. The master suite offers 270-degree views and has a separate relaxation room.

Lady Lara will be on display at Island Gardens, Watson Island, throughout the show. There are a limited number of viewings appointments for media available on board. Please contact the PR team.

Y.CO will have a stand in the heart of the show on Collins Avenue, at Stand 406, Ramp 14. We will be showcasing an exciting new concept model from Oceanco.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Events