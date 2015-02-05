Built by Benetti and launched in 2009, the yacht features a standout Fendi interior including walls covered with 24k gold. Her exterior spaces include a spacious swim platform with built-in sauna and a spacious sun deck with air-conditioned gym.

The standout interior feature is an elevator connecting all decks, built within the spiral staircase. The master suite offers 270-degree views and has a separate relaxation room.

Lady Lara will be on display at Island Gardens, Watson Island, throughout the show. There are a limited number of viewings appointments for media available on board. Please contact the PR team.

Y.CO will have a stand in the heart of the show on Collins Avenue, at Stand 406, Ramp 14. We will be showcasing an exciting new concept model from Oceanco.