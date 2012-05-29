After being launched in 2006, Bembik has been lightly used by her owner with 780 hours on the main engines and has been meticulously maintained by a full time crew.

Bembik is beautifully laid out with an extremely spacious master cabin specifically designed by the owner. The sunroof in the main salon adds light and versatility to an already open space ideal for entertaining.

This sleek, stylish and fast superyacht is available at an asking price €1,700,000.