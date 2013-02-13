Able to accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, this incredibly stylish tri-deck superyacht was designed by Benetti’s own Mauro Izzo. Her sleek and modern exterior blends effortlessly with the interior, something which embodies every aspect of contemporary yachting all in a 55m vessel.

Ocean Paradise boasts an interior where Zen gardens stylishly mix with Carbon Fibre. Spacious and bright, with luxurious leather, wood and glass finishes, she comes with the highest quality iPad controlled AV systems and extravagant touches like the private balcony in the Master Cabin and extensive transom beach club. She won’t fail to impress.

Her extensive panoramic sundeck is complete with Jacuzzi, indoor /outdoor gym, dance floor and exterior TV built in to the bar. Down at sea level guests will find a veritable armada of adrenaline inducing water toys at their disposal including Jet skis, Sea Bobs, wake boards, wake skate to paddle boards, kayaks, towables and a water slide from the upper deck.

The upper deck salon is every gamer’s heaven featuring a 55" TV to rip up some 21st Century gaming on the Play Station and X-Box, or head back in time on the Retro Arcade Games Table with 200 games; for the more traditional, have a flutter with the full range of card and board games.

Guests can enjoy the breathtaking vistas from the main salon’s floor to ceiling windows, or head up to the Stark-esque sky lounge for a drink at the bar. Finish up with movie night at the upper aft deck outdoor cinema or go for it and dance the night away on the dance floor under the stars.



Ocean Paradise offers all the ingredients to savour the sea in your very own world of ‘cool’, guaranteeing an experience as thrilling as it is glamorous.