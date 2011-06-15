Read online now
YCO Sign Contract for 80m New Build Superyacht

By B. Roberts

YCO has recently contracted a project with a leading European shipyard and will be overseeing the construction of a brand-new 80m superyacht.

YCO Group plc stated that the project will involve the full custom build of a motor yacht in excess of 80m and will be undertaken in conjunction with a world renowned, UK based Superyacht Design House.

Commenting on the company’s new project, YCO Chief Executive Charlie Birkett said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to undertake the contracting and project management of a yacht of this calibre. YCO is now involved with every major European shipyard and this latest project is further validation of YCO as a leader in the brokerage management of the world’s most significant superyachts.”

The project is due for delivery in 2014; however, we look forward to bringing you the details as they emerge.

