Monaco based YCO is pleased to announce the motor yacht commissioned will be a 58m new build project at Feadship’s prestigious Koninklijke De Vries Scheepsbouw shipyard.

It has also been confirmed that the exterior design of the yacht will be created by De Voogt Naval Architects with an interior from Bannenberg & Rowell Design. Construction is due to begin soon at De Vries’ Aalsmeer facility in Holland, with a scheduled delivery of 2013.

YCO have commented “The Owners were looking to build a comfortable displacement motor yacht of the finest calibre, from which they could enjoy extended cruising. Guided by YCO, De Vries was selected as the most suitable shipyard for this Project, as they offered the experience, attention to detail and pedigree needed to build a yacht to the high standards required. YCO will be involved in the project coordination of the yacht’s construction until delivery and looks forward to working with De Vries to deliver the Owners a yacht that not only meets, but surpasses their exacting expectations.”