The first in a new series and designed by the in-house Perini Navi naval architects in collaboration with New Zealand designer Ron Holland, with a 1,192m2 sail plan and innovative control systems, 50m mast and furling boom in state of the art carbon fibre, this fast cruising sailing yacht is sure to impress.

An incredible amount of thought has been put into arrangement of her impeccably finished interiors, with her beautiful walnut floors with maple inlay creating a natural flow throughout. A split level salon area with unmatched space and light is perfectly fused with a warm and tasteful décor.

The fixtures and fittings have all been carefully selected to complement the sleek interior; from large pieces such as the Ralph Lauren Carbon Fibre armchairs, Botero sculpture and painting and the Matteo Grassi designed seating, to the finer details crockery & glassware, silverware and toiletries.

State of Grace can comfortably accommodate up to nine guests, in one full beam master suite with king size bed and ensuite complete with a large Turkish Hammam steam shower, two queen size double cabins and one further convertible twin cabin with Pullman bed.