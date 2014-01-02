Y.CO Sign Sailing Yacht Metolius For Sale
Designed by Frers and built by Royal Huisman, Metolius is a pedigree yacht throughout and provides the best possible world cruising experience. Now available for sale with Y.CO.
Measuring 25 metres, Metolius has travelled to Antarctica, Alaska, Spitzbergen and all points north and south with just two. She is set up for short-hand sailing while still achieving high-average day’s runs, with several podium finishes in superyacht cups and bucket regattas.
Listed at an asking price of EUR 1,400,000, Metolius is available for inspection in Palma de Mallorca.