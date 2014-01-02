Measuring 25 metres, Metolius has travelled to Antarctica, Alaska, Spitzbergen and all points north and south with just two. She is set up for short-hand sailing while still achieving high-average day’s runs, with several podium finishes in superyacht cups and bucket regattas.

Listed at an asking price of EUR 1,400,000, Metolius is available for inspection in Palma de Mallorca.