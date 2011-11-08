Launched earlier this year, Vertigo is not only the largest launch to come from the New Zealand-based shipyard, Alloy Yachts, but at 837 GRT she is the largest yacht ever to be built in the Southern Hemisphere.

The 67.2m sailing yacht Vertigo is a record breaking superyacht which has now joined the impressive fleet of charter vessels under the central agency of Y.CO. Designed by Phillipe Briand to be a high-performance ketch, Vertigo also sports a unique ‘Urban at Sea’ themed interior by Christian Liaigre.

Her charter itinerary will create a base in Singapore this winter and will then take her from Vietnam, Burma and Thailand before heading to the Mediterranean in March to cruise the Maldives and the Red Sea.

Now signed for Charter with Y.CO, Vertigo will surely be a focal sailing yacht for guests who dream of the unbridled feeling high-performance sailing brings.