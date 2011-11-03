This multi-award winning vessel combines the best attributes of a long range vessel with the comfort, stability and luxury of an ultra-modern charter yacht. Numerous accolades bare witness to the clear message from industry experts that Big Fish is truly the superyacht of choice for exciting exploration and idyllic charter journeys.

Big Fish is one of the most engaging and expertly constructed superyachts on the market at the moment. This stunning superyacht started her career by circumnavigating the world in quite possibly the most well-executed charter journey ever documented in the modern superyacht world - making her a focal charter yacht for the intrepid explorer.

For more information on Big Fish, click here to read her dedicated interior feature.