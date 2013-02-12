Built by the Australian shipyard Lloyd’s Ships in 1986, this classic motor yacht underwent an extensive refit project in 2012; making Endless Summer a stylish and meticulously maintained superyacht perfect for any discerning owner.

Available for sale at an asking price of $3,375,000 through brokerage house Y.CO, Endless Summer will be at the Miami Boat show this week on Friday 15th and Sunday 17th February.