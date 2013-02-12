Y.CO Sign Superyacht Endless Summer For Sale
Y.CO has recently announced the signing of the stunning 37.7m (124’) superyacht Endless Summer for sale, a sophisticated yacht which will now be on display at the Miami Boat Show this week.
Built by the Australian shipyard Lloyd’s Ships in 1986, this classic motor yacht underwent an extensive refit project in 2012; making Endless Summer a stylish and meticulously maintained superyacht perfect for any discerning owner.
Available for sale at an asking price of $3,375,000 through brokerage house Y.CO, Endless Summer will be at the Miami Boat show this week on Friday 15th and Sunday 17th February.