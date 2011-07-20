Launched this year by Amels, Spirit is part of the highly acclaimed 177 superyacht range which features an eye-catching exterior design by Tim Heywood.

Spirit has been customized to the highest specifications and boasts a light, modern interior by Christian Liairge which surrounds guests with a feeling of intimate sophistication.

Significant charter features on board include a spa room, large sun deck designed for entertaining and state-of-the-art audio-visual systems throughout.

Superyacht Spirit can comfortably accommodate up to 11 guests in complete comfort and is available for €250,000 / €285,000 a week dependant on the season.