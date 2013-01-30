Built by the world renowned Wally Yachts in 2001 and recently refitted with new equipment, this stunning sloop can house six guests in complete luxury whilst offering the most discerning owner an idyllic cruising experience.

Her sophisticated exterior design and expert engineering are the work of the famed German Frers studio with interior designs from the in-house Wally Design studio.

Tiketitoo is available for sale through Y.CO at an asking price of €2,500,000 VAT Paid.