Fantastica

Currently undergoing a minor refit after circumnavigating the world, Fantastica will be ready to contend with the oceans again in time for the summer season. Meticulously maintained since her launch in 2005 by Nautor Swan, she features a deep draft which provides a far superior performance over other Swan 100’s.

Fantastica has been coined as an exceptional family cruising yacht which will also excel in the popular Swan Regattas.

Fantastica is one of two brand-new signings for YCO, listed at an asking price of €6,500,000.

Arzana Navi

Due for delivery in November 2011, Arzana Navi is a powerful 49m sloop which has been designed by Bill Tripp for high performance world-cruising.

Equipped with a modern and stylish interior, Arzana Vani offers extremely spacious living areas featuring a large central stair case and full-beam master suite.

Able to accommodate 10 guests on board, YCO is currently listing Arzana Navi at an asking price of €25,000,000.