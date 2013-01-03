Today, Y.CO and Superyachts.com launched the new Top 100 pages to coincide with what looks to be a very promising New Year; but that’s not all.

Come January 17th, we will be launching our new forecast pages to provide our readers with a direct insight into what new superyachts will be joining the pantheon of legendary yachts already on the list over 2013.

It's safe to say a lot of exciting information emerged over 2012 and went some way to suggest change in the future of both the Top 100 and the yachting community itself. A new number one is in the yard, Holland’s largest ever sailing yacht signed a builder and more additions to the Top 100 became apparent. And as 2013 progresses, we’re expecting to bring you more breaking news surrounding the Top 100.

However, until then, we’re confident that launching our newly re-designed pages with Y.CO is an incredible way to start the New Year. So, keep an eye on the website because January 17th will mark a major day for us and the start of many breaking stories over 2013.