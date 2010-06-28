Yia Sou! was designed by Jack Hargrave and built by Chinese Shipyard Cheoy Lee in 1989. Motor Yacht Yia Sou! underwent a major refit in 2000, seeing her peeled, repainted with epoxy and gaining a two new coats of paint on top. Her refit cost around half a million dollars with extra technical upgrades from her owner around 2005.

This tri-deck motor yacht can cruise through the water at a maximum speed of 13 knots to a distance of 2,400nm, offering major comfort aboard due to a luxurious swimming platform and well kept interior. Yia Sou! comfortably sleeps 10 guests in five staterooms.

Yia Sou! is on the market with Burger Yacht Sales for an asking price of $1.995 million.

