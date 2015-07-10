Built by Japan’s Nishii shipyard in 1986 to a design by the acclaimed Job Bannenberg, this illustrious 55m is ABS classed, commercially compliant and able to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests (whilst cruising) in six spacious cabins.

“She has benefitted from a number of refits, the most recent being 2010,” says her YPI Sales and New Construction Broker, Matt Albert. “Two 3516B Caterpillar diesel engines give her a top speed of 15 knots - she cruises at a steady 13 knots. Huge interior and exterior areas also mean she is perfect for entertaining. All in all, she was one of the very best 55m deals on the worldwide market.”

Listed for sale at an asking price of $10,000,000, Nishii Bannenberg was sold through YPI and Fraser, with Edmiston introducing the buyer.