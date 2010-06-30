The aim of the day was to discuss exactly how Feadship approach building such exquisite yachts, using the third in the Feadship’s SL39 series, Superyacht Go, as an example.

Design

What is so special about the design of Superyacht Go, is that she is a very green and eco-friendly superyacht. Bas Nederpelt introduced the SL39 series, saying, “When we decided to go for semi-custom, we started up three hulls … there is no big RINA label but fuel consumption is very low, it has exhaust cleaning, a biological sewage plant on board and if everything keeps working without replacement, that is also green… we just don’t shout about it.”

De Voogt Naval Architects and exterior designers imbue Feadship yachts with a level of quality which has become the ‘Feadship standard’ across the world.

Be it super-green designs or a concept of pure innovation, Feadship designers always meet the challenge head on with an eye for every detail, “We came up with a concept this year, like we do every year, which will be very green … we did all the work, now we just need an owner to agree and spend a little extra money.”

Construction and Quality

With a heritage that stretches over 100 years, the Feadship group comprises of vital roles from their De Vries and Van Lent shipyards that hold a predominant focus on refit and high-quality custom built yachts up to 100m.

Drawing upon the example of the 39m modular concept, Go, Feadship constructed semi-custom series to offer stylistic freedom. M/Y Go, now for sale with Yachting Partners International, is the third in the SL39 line to be launched after Ocean Mercury in 2008. Both yachts hold similar engineering detail, but offer very different styles through their customised superstructures.

Every detail on superyacht Go was thought of, like any other Feadship, the screw heads in each hinge, on each door, for instance, all faced the same way. Bas added “We use only the best materials … the first 20 years of a Feadship yacht should be able to do without refitting.”

Feadship also pride themselves on the timing of delivery, building 5 yachts a year and delivering 9 out of 10 yachts on the exact day quoted.

Pricing

During construction, Feadship offer a turn key price on all three SL39 yachts, Bas stated “Different from full custom projects, it is the ideal yacht for the person who sees it as a hassle to design and build a new yacht… although a lot of people love it.”

Bertrand Vogele, Managing Director of YPI commented “I see why people must pay more for a Feadship yacht, it is my job to reassure people that it is a little more expensive but it is because of a good reason.”

The money in each yacht goes into the wiring, the piping, the engineering and the materials to enhance comfort and experience, Bas stated, “The real comfort, you’ll find, is when you go out at full speed.”

Standing testament to the world renowned, exacting Feadship standards, Superyacht Go is an exquisite example of nautical engineering and high-quality design.

Go is also equipped with dual, top of the line, MTU engines which are capable of powering her full displacement hull through the water at 14 knots top speed. She can accommodate up to ten guests in a light, luxurious and contemporary interior, alongside state-of-the-art stabilizers for true comfort.