Taking design influence from the French-based designer Eva Cadio, well known for her work on Cedar Sea II, Jasmin, MuMu and Calaf, Arctic Whale was created with the purpose of achieving world-class long range cruising.

“The main concept for Arctic Whale,” explains Eva “has been to offer the ultimate yacht for world travel with a unique ‘Art de Vivre’ – a form that fits function and lifestyle and an exterior design that brings it all together. The lines of Arctic Whale are designed to show strength, harmony and elegance.”

Working with YPI and Kingship means that Eva Cadio’s contribution to the project will create a combination of European elegance and Chinese shipbuilding competence.

Roger Liang, Founder and Managing Director of Kingship said, “This is one of the biggest projects Kingship has taken on. We are very confident that working with the talent of Eva and the experience of YPI, and with top quality European project management, Arctic Whale will set the standard and raise the bar for some of our other projects still to come.”

Located just 90 minutes away from Hong Kong, Kingship is already underway with another project, Green Voyager; a widely renowned Green superyacht which, combined with the Arctic Whale project, will bring new acclaim to the upcoming shipyard.

“It is a ground breaking project,” adds YPI broker Mike Rich. “To have one of the top shipbuilders in Asia working with one of Europe’s best designers is an important plus and one of the reasons we at YPI were keen to act as the exclusive worldwide representatives.”

Arctic Whale will be built to Ice Class specifications, fully MCA LY2 compliant and offer spacious accommodation for up to 12 guests in six ensuite cabins. Impressive design features will include a heli-pad, a swimming pool, two Jacuzzis, state-of-the-art AV systems and an interior that can be fitted out to suit the owner’s own personal taste.

“With Arctic Whale you get all the great flair and intelligence of French design,” concludes Mike, “the competence and quality of a tried and test shipyard, European prepared build specifications and all at the exceptionally competitive pricing that only China can now offer. Whether you want to amble around St Tropez, show off in St Barths or go crashing through the ice in Antarctica, Arctic Whale is the first of a new era of yacht building and we at YPI are very proud to be there from the start.”