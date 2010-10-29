Built by Trinity Yachts, Glaze recently underwent a full refit in 2010 and is in the best condition since her launch in 2007. YPI CEO, Bertrand Vogele noted, “Glaze is an exceptionally comfortable and spacious yacht … She is in absolutely turn-key condition and it is with great pride that we announce her addition to the YPI sales fleet”.

Glaze has been heralded as the embodiment of all of the virtues of Trinity yachts, featuring a semi-displacement form and aluminium hull and superstructure. She is able to accommodate up to 12 guests in six luxurious cabins, consisting of one master suite, three double cabins and a twin cabin with pullman berths; expertly designed from top to bottom.

YPI Broker Matt Albert added, “The smart layout is another key to the success of Glaze … ideal for private owner and charter guests alike, the amount of space offered to guests on board Glaze is truly exceptional and such features as the ‘bonus’ sixth cabin convertible from a sitting room on the bridge deck only add to the versatility. We have every confidence that Glaze will not be an opportunity that lasts long on the sales market.”

Glaze is being displayed with YPI and Merle Wood amongst a vast array of stunning superyachts at the 2010 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.