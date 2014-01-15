Built by Sanlorenzo in 2009 to ABS class and fully MCA compliant, Onyx is a superb example of the innovative Alloy 40 range with exterior and interior design by the renowned Francesco Paszkowski Design. Comfortably accommodating up to 10 guests in five cabins including one Master, one VIP, one Double and two twin, the yacht uniquely offers four breathtaking balconies which fold out from the main saloon and the owners’ cabin.

“The more you get to know Onyx, the more she offers up in a terms of technology, great design and performance,” explains Gregory Gheraia. “She is an exciting yacht and she is going to a great new owner. I would also like to thank Alex Douqué from OCI for his help throughout the course of this transaction.”