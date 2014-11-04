Following on from this year’s recent sailing yacht sales build 395 Royal Huisman, Mari Cha IV, Med Spirit, Cyclos III and YII, YPI Brokerage is now pleased to confirm the sale of the 32 metre cutter, Carl Linne.

Built in 2003 by renowned Dutch shipyard, Holland Jachtbouw, Carl Linne merges tradition with all the requirements of a modern ocean cruiser to deliver an experience unique in the world of sailing today.

With naval architecture and interior design by multi-award winning Gerard Dijkstra & Partners, Carl Linne offers maximum comfort for six guests in three Staterooms with a deck layout, retractable keel and balanced rudder to give the sort of safe and fast passage so enjoyed by a true blue water sailing yacht.

“Carl Linne is a stunning sailing yacht,” says her YPI Broker, William Bishop, who represented the buyer in the transaction. “She is in immaculate condition and now goes to a new owner who I know is going to savour all that she has to offer.”