The Damen Sea Axe Fast Yacht Support Vessel was created by Amels as a new and innovative concept in support vessels, designed to meet the expanding demand for support vessels among owners of larger yachts.

With Russell Crump of YPI acting for the buyer and SuperYachtsMonaco acting for the seller, the brokerage team were able to introduce a new owner to the striking 2010 vessel which garnered a lot of attention when the new Sea Axe line was introduced.