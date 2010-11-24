Jasmin is an explorer yacht of the highest quality, fully equipped for expeditions across the ocean with a solid GRT of 336 and a range of almost 5,000nm. Built by RMK Marine in 2003, Jasmin is a spacious and superbly maintained superyacht with a lot to offer.

“Jasmin combines sturdy, ocean-going capability with classic, elegant comfort,” comments YPI Group CEO Bertrand Vogele. “She has all the great characteristics of a much larger yacht…but without any of the inconveniences.”

Capable of accommodating 10 guests in 5 staterooms, Jasmin is built for range and comfort, featuring a master suite located on the main deck which is approximately 45 square metres with a king-size bed and his & hers bathrooms. There is also an additional 6th ‘Nanny’ cabin.

Other distinctive features of the expedition yacht include her high visibility bridge, easy access to the water from her aft for boarding tenders and swimming, a very economical fuel consumption rate and deck area perfect for sunbathing and relaxing.

“A very attentive maintenance programme has ensured all Jasmin’s systems and equipment are as good as the day she was launched,” adds Bertrand Vogele. “Her condition is superb – she has an enviable charter record. Buyers interested in an outstanding yacht for what is now an exceptionally competitive price really should take the time to inspect Jasmin as soon as they can … they will not be disappointed.”

Superyacht Jasmin is for sale exclusively through YPI Brokerage at a new asking price of €8,400,000.